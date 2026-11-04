Abdul El-Sayed, a representative of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, is leading in the U.S. Senate election in Michigan. The 41-year-old politician of Egyptian descent is ahead of his Republican opponent and has already declared victory. If the results are confirmed, he will become the first Muslim in the history of the U.S. Senate.

With 79% of the votes counted, El-Sayed was leading Republican candidate Mike Rogers by five percentage points. Although the vote count is still ongoing, the Democrat has already declared victory.

The potential election of Abdul El-Sayed would be a historic event in American politics. In the entire history of the U.S. Senate, no Muslim has ever served as a senator. At the same time, members of the Muslim community have previously been elected to the House of Representatives.

Abdul El-Sayyed, 41, was born in Michigan to a family of immigrants from Egypt. He received his medical education at Columbia University, where he specialized in epidemiology and studied the social factors that influence public health.

Before entering politics, El-Sayed served as Detroit’s health commissioner. In that role, he addressed public health issues and the organization of healthcare services.

The politician belongs to the progressive wing of the Democratic Party and advocates for sweeping changes in U.S. social policy. In particular, he supports expanding the federal Medicare health insurance program to all Americans, as well as abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

His foreign policy views attract particular attention. El-Sayed opposes U.S. military aid to Israel and sharply criticizes the actions of the Israeli authorities in the Gaza Strip.

At the same time, the Democrat supports continued aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression. On his campaign website, he emphasizes the need to support countries defending themselves against foreign aggression.

Even before the general election, Abdul El-Sayed drew attention with his unexpected result in the Democratic Party primaries. He outperformed veteran politician Hayley Stevens, who was backed by part of the party leadership and influential donors.

After his victory in the party primary, El-Sayed called on his fellow party members to unite.

“We must come together, and we will. We will unite to take back this country,” the politician said.

American political analysts compare El-Sayed to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Both politicians share progressive views, a critical stance toward Israel’s policies, and the ability to mobilize voters despite the party leadership’s position.

At the same time, there are differences: unlike Mamdani, El-Sayyed does not identify as a democratic socialist.

A victory in Michigan is of particular importance to the Democratic Party. The state is one of the so-called swing states, where support for the two major parties is roughly comparable, and election results depend largely on the stance of independent voters.

Abdul El-Sayed is running to replace incumbent Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who has decided not to seek re-election.

If El-Sayed’s lead holds after the final vote count, he will not only secure an important victory for the Democrats but also become the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate.

This was reported by the BBC.

As a reminder, Yevgeny Windman, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, was re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

The Democrats won enough seats to gain control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is winning the House of Representatives election in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

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