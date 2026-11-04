In the 2026 US midterm elections, Democrats won majorities in both chambers of parliament and secured several unexpected victories in the vote, Der Spiegel reports.

In the publication's video, Democrats celebrate the election results, while the winners make their first statements.

Abdul al-Sayed's statement

One of the winners shown in the report is Abdul al-Sayed. After his victory, he addressed J.D. Vance: “J.D., my friend, it is a wonderful irony that you will be the one to swear me in.”

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Der Spiegel used this remark as the headline of its video about the midterm election results.

Video about the results

Der Spiegel's video report lasts two minutes and is dedicated to the reactions of candidates who won the US midterm elections.

The material was published on November 4, 2026, at 10:32 in Der Spiegel's section on this year's US midterm elections.

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