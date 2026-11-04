Republicans lost Texas in the US midterm elections, Der Spiegel reports. The publication calls the state one of the Republican Party’s most important political strongholds.

A shift in the political balance

Der Spiegel describes the result as an electoral earthquake for the Republicans and writes that probably their most important political stronghold has fallen. According to the publication’s assessment, after decades of one-party rule, the state faces an epochal change.

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The publication reports on Talarico’s victory, and calls election night historic. The article examines the reasons why Republicans, according to Der Spiegel’s assessment, suffered defeat in the state.

Report from Austin

The article was prepared by Frank Hornig in Austin. The publication is dated November 4, 2026. Its headline links this result to the US midterm elections and the loss of a Republican stronghold in Texas.

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