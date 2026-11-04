In the US state of Missouri, authorities detained 28-year-old Jacob Allen Morley, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. He escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, Tennessee, more than a week ago. RMF24 reports.

Prison escape

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at about 11:30 p.m. on October 25, Morley was wearing a prison uniform, scaled the facility's fence and stole a vehicle from a neighboring farm. Surveillance cameras recorded his escape, after which law enforcement began searching for the fugitive.

The Tennessee Department of Correction initially offered a $2,500 reward for information that would help apprehend Morley. The amount was later increased to $15,000. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation did not say whether the reward was paid.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detention in Missouri

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it received information that Morley might be on private property in Illinois. According to the agency, a truck was also stolen there. Its movement through Missouri was tracked using an automatic license plate recognition system.

Morley was detained on Tuesday at 11:34 a.m. local time in Carroll County, Missouri. The operation took place without incident. It involved the Missouri State Highway Patrol, local law enforcement, the FBI, the US Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations. Three firearms previously reported stolen were found in the vehicle in which Morley was located.

In June 2025, Morley was convicted of first-degree murder in the case concerning the 2022 death of his acquaintance, Cody Birchfield. He was also convicted of vandalism, tampering with evidence, trespassing and evading arrest.

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