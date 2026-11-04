A preliminary NBC News exit poll showed that in the US midterm elections on November 3, 67% of Jewish voters voted for Democrats and 32% for Republicans. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post. The publication notes that these data are preliminary, but they are consistent with polls conducted before the election.

Previous polls

A September study by the Jewish Electorate Institute found that 71% of surveyed Jewish voters planned to support Democrats, while 23% planned to support Republicans. Among respondents who identified as Democrats, 97% supported the Democratic Party candidate. Among independent voters, Democrats held a 35% to 21% advantage, while 43% were still undecided.

Another pre-election poll conducted by the Jewish Voters Resource Center recorded 67% support for Democrats and 26% for Republicans among Jewish voters. According to The Jerusalem Post, these results indicate that concerns among some voters about antisemitism and support for Israel did not cause an overall shift of the Jewish electorate away from the Democratic Party.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting specifics in Michigan

At the same time, voting for individual candidates in Michigan showed a more complex picture. According to an exit poll by The Jewish Majority, 57% of Jewish voters who voted early supported Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. On the same ballot, 78% of respondents supported Jocelyn Benson in the race for governor.

During the campaign, El-Sayed was accused of antisemitism and criticized for his positions on Israel. Among Jewish voters who identified as Democrats and did not vote for him, 92% cited concerns about antisemitism and his position on Israel among their reasons. Among Jewish voters who voted early and supported Republican Mike Rogers, 61% said they voted primarily against El-Sayed, while 17% voted primarily in support of Rogers.

According to the publication, support for Democrats among Jewish voters overall is in line with trends in previous elections. In the 2022 midterm elections, Fox News and Associated Press polls recorded 65% support for Democrats and 33% for Republicans.

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