Nearly 5,000 German citizens moved to Poland in 2025 — RMF24

In 2025, 4,942 German citizens moved to Poland, while 1,720 German citizens moved from Poland to Germany. Poland’s positive migration balance exceeded 3,200 people — the highest figure since 2000, RMF24 reports, citing data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.

Poland trailed only Spain

According to data cited by RMF24, Poland has become one of the main destinations for German citizens relocating abroad. The migration balance of German citizens with France was 1,600 people, with Italy 1,700, with the United Kingdom 1,100, and with the United States 1,400.

Only Spain recorded a higher positive migration balance of German citizens — approximately 4,400 people. RMF24 also links the data on moves to Poland to information from the Polish business publication Puls Biznesu.

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Difference in the cost of living

RMF24 cites lower living costs in Poland as one of the factors behind the relocations. In 2025, the level of consumer prices in the country stood at 73.3% of the European Union average, compared with 108.3% in Germany. Thus, an average basket of goods and services in Poland was approximately one-third cheaper than in Germany.

The outlet notes that this difference may be particularly important for pensioners and people who work remotely. Among the other cited indicators is an assessment of life satisfaction: in 2024, it stood at 7.6 points out of 10 in Poland, 7.2 points on average across the EU, and 7 points in Germany.

Also, in 2023, 2.8% of Polish residents said crime, violence or vandalism was a problem in their area. In Germany, this figure was 10.7%.

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