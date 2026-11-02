Refrigerator and freezer systems at ICA stores in southern Sweden were hit by a cyberattack overnight into Monday. As RMF24 reports, someone gained access to the systems at the large ICA Kvantum supermarket in Sjöbo near Malmö and set the temperature to 50 degrees Celsius. The store was temporarily closed.

Damage described as significant

The store said that efforts to deal with the consequences of the incident are ongoing, while the preliminary damage was assessed as significant. Similar incidents occurred simultaneously at ICA Kvantum in Tomelilla, as well as at smaller ICA Nära stores in Simrishamn and ICA Böda on the island of Öland.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The attack also affected COOP

According to Aftonbladet, the cyberattack also affected six grocery stores of another major chain, COOP. After resuming operations, some retail outlets plan to sell at reduced prices thawed products that remain fit for consumption.

In mid-October, retail chains in France experienced a similar attack on refrigeration systems. Temperatures there were raised to more than 50 degrees Celsius; Intermarché, Cooperative U and Leclerc were affected.

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