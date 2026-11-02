Video: Trump said the U.S. is gathering intelligence on Russia and China

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington is gathering intelligence on Russia and China. According to him, Moscow and Beijing are also gathering information on the United States.

During a speech at a recent campaign rally, Trump said he had been informed about espionage by China and Russia against the U.S. In response, he told the person he was speaking with that the U.S. is doing the same thing—and even better.

“Someone actually said, ‘China is spying on us, sir.’ I replied, ‘Well, we’re spying on them too—don’t worry.’ “It’s terrible: China and Russia are spying on us, sir. I said, ‘That’s true, and we’re doing the same thing to them. But we’re doing it even better, so don’t worry about it,’” Trump said.

<br />

Source: MAGNO NEWS

As a reminder, Trump is preparing a plan to govern the U.S. without Congress in the event of a Democratic victory.

Former heads of the CIA and FBI have warned of the risk of Trump interfering in the U.S. elections.

President Trump is returning to the campaign trail ahead of the congressional elections.

More than 52 million Americans have voted early ahead of the election.

Read us on