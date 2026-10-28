US Democrats prepare investigations into Trump administration — RMF24

Democrats in the United States are preparing, if they gain control of Congress after the November 3 elections, to initiate investigations into the finances of President Donald Trump’s family, the Pentagon’s activities and immigration policy. This was reported by RMF24.

In the elections, Americans will choose a new composition of the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate. A majority in at least one chamber of Congress would give Democrats broader opportunities to oversee the administration: summon officials to hearings and demand documents.

Trump family finances

One area of potential scrutiny could be the business interests of the president and his family. Democrats want to clarify the circumstances of the administration’s ties to cryptocurrency companies, the foreign interests of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as defense contracts awarded to enterprises linked to the presidential family.

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They also intend to examine the issue of a $400 million aircraft gifted by Qatar that is to serve as Air Force One. Democrats want to determine whether there were conflicts of interest or improper use of public funds in these cases. The White House rejects allegations of violations and says it is ready to cooperate with Congress.

The Pentagon, ICE and impeachment

Another subject of attention could be the activities of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Democrats plan to examine the course of the war with Iran, including the number of civilian casualties, ammunition stockpiles and military spending. US attacks on boats in the Caribbean, which the administration calls part of the fight against drug trafficking, may also come under scrutiny.

Democrats are also considering an investigation into the actions of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid claims of improper conduct by agents during raids and detentions. Some party representatives, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, support the idea of a third impeachment procedure against Trump, citing, among other things, the war with Iran. Bringing charges against the president requires a simple majority in the House of Representatives, while conviction and removal from office require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.

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