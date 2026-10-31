In Poland, Deputy Prime Minister, Defence Minister and leader of the Polish People’s Party Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that during a meeting with President Karol Nawrocki, he would raise issues of state security, respect for democracy, social peace and public peace. RMF24 reports.

Consultations at the Presidential Palace

At 13:00, a series of meetings between President Karol Nawrocki and leaders of parliamentary groups began at the Presidential Palace. The head of the presidential cabinet, Paweł Szefernaker, had previously announced the start of the consultations.

According to RMF24, the purpose of the consultations is to stabilize the political situation and restore constitutional order in the country. Announcing his participation in the meeting, Kosiniak-Kamysz described state security, respect for democracy, social peace and public peace as fundamental values.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Events at the Constitutional Tribunal

The statement by the leader of the Polish People’s Party was his first reaction to the nighttime events at the Constitutional Tribunal. On Friday evening, police and the State Protection Service entered the tribunal’s premises.

Judge Anna Korwin-Piotrowska announced the suspension of Constitutional Tribunal President Bogdan Święczkowski. According to RMF24, Święczkowski was not allowed into the institution’s building.

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