The US House Committee on Education and the Workforce said in its report that there is systemic antisemitism within the American Psychological Association (APA). The investigation concluded that the organization’s leadership allegedly yielded to anti-Israel affiliated groups and ignored or dismissed complaints from Jewish psychologists. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The congressional investigation was launched in December 2025 under the chairmanship of Tim Walberg following complaints from APA members. The committee reviewed thousands of internal emails, drafts, and administrative documents concerning the association’s response to manifestations of anti-Jewish bias.

Statement after the Hamas attack

The report states that after Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, APA leaders consulted with the American Arab, Middle Eastern and North African Psychological Association. Its representatives urged the APA to remove references to terrorism from its statement, arguing that the term is one-sided and too often applied to Arabs. Terrorism was not mentioned in the final APA statement.

The committee also cited internal correspondence among association officials and said that complaints from Jewish professionals about rising antisemitism were dismissed. According to the report, the APA declined to respond to an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) survey on antisemitism because staff members believed the questionnaire was aimed at finding flaws in the organization.

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APA and ADL response

The committee also noted that in February 2026, the APA Council of Representatives adopted a revised resolution on antisemitism by 127 votes to 37. It included provisions on the weaponization of antisemitism and references to the Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism, despite objections from an internal Jewish advisory group.

APA President Wendy S. Williams and Chief Executive Officer Arthur C. Evans Jr. rejected the committee’s conclusions in an internal letter. They said the association unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms, held meetings with Jewish psychologists, and acknowledged that this work requires further attention and action.

The ADL supported the committee’s investigation and called on the APA to conduct an independent review, strengthen accountability mechanisms, and introduce antisemitism training for leadership.

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