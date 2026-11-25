Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar wrote on Facebook that during his visit to Transcarpathia, he received from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the August 1942 issue of the former Transcarpathian weekly *Az Őslakó*. The newspaper contained a notice announcing the hiring of his great-grandfather, Lajos Eross, who served as chief secretary of the former village of Rosvyhovo, a suburb of Mukachevo, during World War II.

Madyar called the gift “a true family heirloom” and emphasized the special significance of such a personal, off-the-record gesture. In response, the Hungarian prime minister presented Zelenskyy with a painting by Attila Kopriva, a Transcarpathian artist of Hungarian descent, depicting Mukachevo Castle, as well as a book by Kyiv-based artist, restorer, and researcher Árpád István Mádár titled “Hungarians in Kyiv: Chapters from the History of Hungarian-Ukrainian Relations from the 9th Century to the Present.”

Source: a Facebook post by Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Mádár.

On November 24, in Uzhhorod, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. The president described the talks as substantive and announced specific agreements. The leaders began the visit by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian defenders, laying flowers at the memorial on the Hill of Glory in Uzhhorod, followed by bilateral talks.

During the meeting in Transcarpathia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar with newspapers from 1942 that mention his great-grandfather, who worked as a notary in Mukachevo.

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