Slovenia is attempting to use the declaration from the EU–Western Balkans summit to pressure Serbia into opening the archives of the Yugoslav-era intelligence services. This could once again intensify the Slovenian government’s accusations against EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos, who is also a Slovenian citizen.

Slovenia’s right-wing government is resuming an investigation into Marta Kos’s activities amid allegations of her possible ties to former Yugoslav secret services. Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša is demanding that Serbia release the archives stored in Belgrade, which could shed light on these allegations.

The draft declaration of the EU — Western Balkans, taking place on Wednesday, contains a call for “relevant partners” to fulfill all outstanding obligations under the Agreement on Succession Issues and to resolve the remaining issues related to succession.

According to EU diplomats interviewed by Rapporteur, the relevant wording was included in the document partly due to lobbying by Ljubljana.

The Agreement on Succession Issues is a multilateral treaty between the republics that emerged after the breakup of Yugoslavia in the early 1990s. It governs the distribution of assets and liabilities, as well as issues related to archives. A significant portion of the documents from the former Yugoslav intelligence services is still stored in Belgrade, and access to them is restricted.

Last month, Janez Janša published the cover of a book claiming that Marta Kos worked for the Yugoslav secret police in the 1980s and 1990s — the State Security Service (UDBA), which has been compared to the Soviet KGB.

Jansa stated that Slovenia would not allow Serbia to move forward with EU membership until Belgrade handed over all the archives of the security services, armed forces, and intelligence agencies of the former Yugoslavia.

Three EU diplomats suggested that Ljubljana’s insistence on stronger wording in the summit declaration might be linked precisely to Janša’s demands regarding Serbia’s handover of the archives.

An EU representative noted that the issue of the Succession Agreement is on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting.

When asked whether Ljubljana’s push for stronger language was linked to the allegations against Marta Kos, the Slovenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not deny such a connection. At the same time, the ministry emphasized that references to the Succession Agreement have been included in Western Balkans summit declarations for many years.

“This is a matter of compliance with international obligations, which is important for regional cooperation, reconciliation, respect for the rule of law, and other fundamental principles,” the ministry noted in a statement to Rapporteur.

This was reported by the publication Rapporteur, which reviewed the draft summit declaration and spoke with diplomats.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that agreements had been reached with Ukrainian leadership regarding a list of reforms necessary to meet the interim criteria (benchmarks) for EU accession.

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