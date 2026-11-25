On November 25, the Polish railway operator PKP PLK warned of possible further train delays and route changes due to a power supply failure at Warsaw Central Station. Although power has already been restored to three of the four tracks that were previously without power, the situation on the railway remains complicated. Some trains may continue to use detour routes.

Earlier, it was reported that after 8:00 a.m., a power outage occurred in the traction network on some tracks at Warsaw Central Station. At that time, train delays were reported to be approximately 30 minutes.

On Wednesday afternoon, PKP PLK announced that at 2:28 p.m., power had been restored to the traction network on three of the four previously disconnected tracks. Track No. 5 remains closed.

“Service between Warsaw Central and Warsaw East stations is operating on two tracks. The situation is stabilizing, but changes to the schedule and delays are still possible,” the rail operator said.

It was noted that as of 2:30 p.m., 177 trains were delayed, totaling more than 5,000 minutes.

“The exact causes of this morning’s accident on the traction network are currently being investigated,” PKP PLK emphasized.

This was reported by PAP.

Commuter trains are running with delays in 17 regions of Ukraine. The Chernihiv–Slavutych train is the farthest behind schedule: it is delayed by 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The Kyiv city commuter train service has resumed after the emergency, but trains are still running late.

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