The far-right party “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) has officially nominated its leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Sigmund, as a candidate for the office of minister-president of this eastern German federal state. However, his election remains uncertain due to a lack of votes in the state parliament.

A stalemate emerged in the region following the September elections. The AfD became the undisputed largest political force but failed to secure an absolute majority. Therefore, it is currently unclear whether Sigmund will be able to secure the 42 votes needed to be elected state premier.

The party holds 39 seats in the state parliament, so the candidate will need to secure three additional votes from representatives of other political parties during a secret ballot.

The vote to elect the head of government is tentatively scheduled for December 8. Last week, Sigmund stated that he plans to participate in this process.

“I’m assuming there will be only one vote,” the politician said. He expressed confidence that he would receive the necessary support, even though none of the other parties has announced its intention to vote for him.

The left-wing populist BSW party, which holds five seats in parliament, announced that its lawmakers plan to abstain. Meanwhile, 14 of the 15 CDU representatives in the state parliament intend to leave the chamber during the first two rounds of voting.

At this point, the final outcome of the election for state government president remains uncertain.

If a candidate participates in two votes in the state parliament, which must take place no more than one week apart, but fails to secure the necessary majority in either round, a procedure is triggered to hold a new vote on calling early elections. This must be organized within two weeks. In such a case, a simple majority of “yes” votes is sufficient to call for new elections.

If a decision to hold early elections is not adopted, the parliament proceeds to a third vote on the election of the head of the state government.

At this stage, it is sufficient for a candidate to receive a majority of the total votes cast, rather than a majority of the total number of members of parliament.

However, even the third round may not produce a result. Given the distribution of seats in the state parliament, it is quite likely that the number of “yes” and “no” votes will be equal.

At the same time, German law does not clearly specify how such a situation should be resolved. Constitutional law experts suggest that the most likely outcome would be to continue voting until a decision is reached by a majority or a relative majority of votes.

This is reported by DW.

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