On November 25, the United States announced a new round of import tariffs that will affect China, the European Union, and 12 other trading partners. The highest rates are set for China and Vietnam.

The new tariffs on imports into the U.S. will affect a number of the country’s largest trading partners.

The highest tariff rates are set for China—up to 40%. For Vietnam, they could reach 35%, while for other countries they will be 20% or 25%.

The new tariffs are expected to take effect no earlier than next year.

Tariffs are taxes on imported goods. They are usually calculated as a percentage of the product’s value and are paid to the government by companies that import goods from abroad.

At the same time, some rates will actually be lower due to tariff caps agreed to by U.S. President Donald Trump. Certain countries will also have different import tax conditions.

The new tariffs may affect the following countries and trading partners:

China;

the European Union;

Singapore;

Switzerland;

Indonesia;

Malaysia;

Cambodia;

Thailand;

South Korea;

Vietnam;

Taiwan;

Bangladesh;

Japan;

India.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamison Greer explained that the new tariff measures are intended to create more favorable conditions for American manufacturers and workers.

According to him, the latest tariffs “will level the playing field for American workers and chart a new, more sustainable course for the global economy.”

At the same time, economists warn that the imposition of tariffs could fuel inflation and lead to higher prices for consumers. This will happen if companies pass on the additional costs to buyers. In addition, tariff restrictions could negatively impact international trade.

The European Commission has already spoken out against the new U.S. tariffs and stated its intention to investigate the reasons behind their imposition. Officials in Brussels emphasized that the tariffs are capped at the previously agreed-upon level of 15%.

This was reported by the BBC.

Earlier, the Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives stated that if the party wins the midterm elections, it will push for a bill to repeal Donald Trump’s tariffs and end the war with Iran.

In the U.S., tariffs imposed in 2025 and early 2026 added 2.9 percentage points to inflation in a sample of 67 categories of consumer goods as of February 2026. Without these tariffs, prices for the goods surveyed would have fallen by nearly 1% during that period, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

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