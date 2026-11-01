The Hungarian Prime Minister spoke about his Transcarpathian roots

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that his great-grandfather, Lajos Eross, was originally from the Ukrainian city of Mukachevo in Transcarpathia. According to the Hungarian politician, his ancestor worked there as a district clerk during his lifetime, and his grave is now located in Hungary, in the village of Dobos in Békés County.

Mátyás noted that during the days of commemorating ancestors, every Hungarian family reflects on its roots and honors the memory of previous generations. The head of the Hungarian government also mentioned the incident involving the desecration of his great-grandfather’s grave in Dobos, emphasizing that he holds no grudge against the perpetrators and that the flowers at the burial site have already been replanted.

Source: Péter Magyar’s Facebook post.

On November 1, a ceremony was held in Kyiv to unveil a bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy, who was executed by the Soviet authorities following the suppression of the 1956 Hungarian Revolution.

Every year on October 23, Hungary celebrates a national holiday commemorating the start of the 1956 Revolution and the proclamation of the Hungarian Republic in 1989. This date commemorates the Hungarians’ attempt to free themselves from Soviet influence, their struggle for political rights, and the country’s transition to a democratic system. The holiday is marked by official ceremonies, wreath-laying, and commemorative events.

The ombudsmen of Ukraine and Hungary honored the memory of those who died by laying flowers at the Monument to the Defenders of Ukraine on the grounds of the “Kalvaria” Historical and Memorial Complex, as well as at the Memorial to the Heroes of Hungary’s 1956 Liberation Struggle and the Victims of Communist Dictatorships.

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