Investigation finds vessels speeding through cetacean zone — The Guardian

Large passenger and cargo vessels operated by Grimaldi Group, Corsica Ferries, Baleària and Moby Lines frequently travelled at speeds of 15 knots and above through a protected cetacean habitat in the northwestern Mediterranean. The Guardian reports this following an investigation using data from Veson Nautical and Global Fishing Watch.

The area in question lies between Valencia and Genoa and includes the Pelagos Sanctuary. It is home to about two-thirds of all Mediterranean fin whales and more than one-fifth of its sperm whales. Collisions with vessels are one of the main human-caused reasons for the deaths of these animals. According to the report, collisions at speeds of 15 knots and above are almost always fatal for cetaceans, while at speeds below 10 knots they are unlikely to result in death.

IMO voluntary recommendation

In July 2023, the International Maritime Organization designated the northwestern Mediterranean as a Particularly Sensitive Sea Area. It advised vessels of 300 gross registered tons and above to travel there at speeds of 10 to 13 knots in order to reduce the risk of fatal collisions. This recommendation is voluntary.

According to The Guardian's calculations, in 2025 vessels with IMO identification numbers spent more than 280,000 hours in this area travelling at speeds of 15 knots and above. More than 6,000 hours were spent travelling at speeds exceeding 25 knots.

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Operator data

In 2025, seven vessels — four Baleària high-speed ferries and three Grimaldi cruise ferries — accounted for 70% of all hours travelled at speeds above 25 knots in these waters. Seven Grimaldi cruise ferries accounted for about 8% of the total time all vessels spent at speeds of 15 knots and above.

Six captains interviewed by the publication said that Grimaldi Group and Moby Lines had not introduced measures to encourage slower travel after the IMO recommendation. Grimaldi Group and Moby Lines did not respond to requests for comment.

The International Whaling Commission said it had recorded five dangerous close encounters and one collision in this area since July 2023, but believes that most such incidents go unreported. In 2025, the time vessels travelled at speeds of 15 knots and above was 11% lower than in 2022, while time spent at speeds above 25 knots fell by about a third.

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