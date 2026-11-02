In the United States, Democrats are preparing final rallies to mobilize voters ahead of the midterm congressional elections, while President Donald Trump chose a venue near the reflecting pool of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington for his closing speech. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Democratic events include appearances by Senate candidates James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas. Trump said the day before that Republicans would win the elections.

Polls ahead of the vote

According to polls, Democrats have strong chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives and may compete for control of the Senate, where Republicans currently hold the majority. Control of the House of Representatives would give Democrats the opportunity to influence the federal budget and chair committees that could investigate, among other things, alleged corruption during Trump’s presidency and the Epstein files.

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The final New York Times/Siena poll, released Sunday evening, showed Democrats leading in seven of the most competitive Senate races. At the same time, in five of them, the gap remained within the margin of error. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock described his party’s mood as optimism mixed with anxiety.

Campaign spending

About one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats are at stake in the midterm elections. A record 54 million people voted early nationwide. About $11 billion was spent on political advertising during the campaign, with a significant share of the funds provided by major private donors.

Elon Musk, whom the publication calls a close ally of Trump, contributed nearly half a billion dollars to support Republican candidates. Republicans led by Trump called Democrats communists during the campaign and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed a terrorist.

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