In the United States, 60% of participants in a new NBC News poll said they disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance. This is the highest disapproval rating across both of Trump’s terms in office, while 40% of respondents approve of his performance, The Hill reports.

Assessments of economic policy

About three in four respondents are dissatisfied with the state of the economy. Nearly two-thirds believe that Trump’s economic course needs changes, while 50% supported substantial changes. According to NBC News, this is a record figure in the outlet’s polling.

Fifty-one percent of those surveyed are dissatisfied with their personal financial situation, while 49% are satisfied with it. NBC News notes that this is the first time in 30 years of such measurements that the share dissatisfied with their personal finances has exceeded the share who are satisfied.

Respondents’ expectations

According to the poll, 64% of respondents, including one-third of Trump voters, believe that the president has not met their expectations. Another 34% said that he met their expectations.

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Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey together with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies, told NBC News that voters are concerned about high prices. According to him, they have risen because of the war in Iran.

Among Republicans, 53% were dissatisfied with the state of the economy, while 37% believed that the Republican Party had not fulfilled Trump’s promises. At the same time, among respondents who identify themselves as MAGA supporters, the president’s approval rating was 93%.

The poll was conducted on October 28–30 among 1,000 respondents. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

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