The number of applications for German citizenship under the procedure for restoring the rights of people persecuted by the Nazis and their descendants is growing in Germany. In 2025, Israeli citizens filed 5,924 such applications, compared with 3,640 in 2024, Der Spiegel reports.

Increase in naturalizations

According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, the number of such naturalizations rose by nearly 60% in 2025, to approximately 11,500. In recent years, the Federal Office of Administration has received more than 170,000 applications from people persecuted by the Nazis or their descendants from various countries.

U.S. citizens filed 2,995 applications in 2025. In another 1,508 cases, people from European countries obtained citizenship under the rights restoration procedure.

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Who is eligible to apply

This procedure is available to people whom the Nazis deprived of German citizenship, as well as to their descendants. Since 2021, the group of eligible persons has been expanded: people and their descendants who were unable to acquire German citizenship because of Nazi persecution have also gained the right to citizenship. In most cases, this concerns Jews persecuted during the Holocaust.

Lukas Fuchs, a sociologist at the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research, described the growing interest as incredible. According to him, the number of applications specifically from Israel increased sharply after 2023. He noted that for many applicants, this is a way to have a backup option, while some young people are attracted by the opportunity to study in Europe without obstacles.

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