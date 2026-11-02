In an interview with the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that his country is ready to immediately come to Poland’s aid in the event of a threat. He also expressed confidence that Lithuania and Poland would act together, RMF24 reports.

Shared security interests

Budrys stressed that Lithuania’s national interests largely coincide with Poland’s interests and its national security concerns. According to him, Lithuania’s security is closely linked to Poland’s security.

The Lithuanian foreign minister noted that Poland is naturally interested in ensuring the security of the entire North Atlantic Alliance and protecting its northeastern section. He added that he cannot imagine a situation in which incidents occur on the shared border while Lithuania remains inactive.

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US elections and NATO

Commenting on the US midterm elections scheduled for November 3, Budrys said he does not expect fundamental changes in American foreign and security policy. In his view, Washington has continued its previous approach toward allies in recent months, and the voting result will not change the US attitude toward NATO’s eastern flank states, including Poland and Lithuania.

The minister also said that Vladimir Putin, the Russian leader of the aggressor state, seeks the de facto elimination of NATO. In Budrys’s opinion, European states should take political initiative, clearly define their own expectations, and more effectively defend their interests and security.

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