Senator Chris Murphy suffers stroke in US — The Hill

US Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy suffered a stroke and was hospitalized after experiencing numbness in his arm during his son's hockey game. The Hill reports this, citing a statement from his office.

The senator's condition

According to the senator's chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, Murphy was taken to a local hospital, where doctors determined that he had suffered a stroke. He was later transferred to Johns Hopkins University for further observation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Murphy's office said that he is responding well to treatment. Doctors positively assess his progress, the senator is awake and conscious, and his team expressed optimism about a full recovery.

Political career

Chris Murphy is 53 years old. He represented Connecticut's 5th congressional district in the US House of Representatives from 2005 to 2013 and has been a US senator from the state since 2013.

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