FIFA Will Pay Nearly $4 Million in Taxes on Infantino's Behalf in the U.S.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has committed to fully covering the tax liabilities of its president, Gianni Infantino, in the United States. The total amount of payments for his three years in the country will be approximately $4 million.

The decision was made in May 2024 at a meeting of FIFA’s Executive Compensation Committee. However, information about this tax benefit was not included in the organization’s public financial statements, even though it is required to disclose details of payments to top officials. Infantino’s annual salary is approximately $6 million.

The publication also found that the federation covered other expenses for the president and his family. In particular, FIFA spent about $600,000 annually to rent a house for Infantino in Miami, paid for his housing in Switzerland, and provided security for the president’s wife during the World Cup. The organization allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars for the services of the security firm GRIZ.

In addition, FIFA’s new policy expanded the leadership’s access to gifts, VIP invitations, and the use of private jets. Fixed payments for the heads of advisory committees were also introduced for the first time.

FIFA stated that all decisions were made in accordance with internal rules and applicable laws, and that payments to executives undergo an independent audit. At the same time, the organization refused to disclose details of the tax agreement with Infantino.

It should be noted that in March 2027, Gianni Infantino will run for reelection as FIFA president.

This was reported by The New York Times, citing documents and sources.

Infantino has claimed the support of the majority of the soccer world, according to Anadolu Agency.

UEFA may name a challenger to FIFA President Infantino next week—The Guardian.

Infantino apologized for the plan to bring in investors for FIFA’s commercial rights — The National.

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