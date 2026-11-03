A 24-hour public media strike begins in Czechia — RMF24

A 24-hour strike by public media employees has been underway in Czechia since midnight. Journalists and other staff are protesting government plans to abolish the licence fee and move public radio and television to funding from the state budget, RMF24 reports.

Changes on air

Most employees and staff members of public media have joined the protest. As a result, radio and television management has reduced their programming schedules. Broadcasters have not stopped transmissions, as the law does not permit this.

Some radio and television channels are airing reruns and music programmes, while the number of news and current affairs programmes has been reduced. Media management assured audiences that they would receive full information in the event of an emergency. Current road traffic updates are also being broadcast during the strike.

Before 8:00, 12:00 and 18:00, most public radio stations are to broadcast statements by the Publicznie initiative, which organised the protest.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Concerns over independence

Strike participants believe that changing the funding model will deprive public media of independence and reduce funding for programmes, including those for children and young people. By their estimates, funding restrictions could amount to 20% of the media outlets' current budgets.

Critics of the government bill demand that it be withdrawn from parliamentary consideration. The document has already passed its first reading. They also criticised the inclusion of the bill on the agenda and the vote at 4:36 on the night of 24 October.

A demonstration is scheduled for 16:36 in central Prague, on Wenceslas Square, with the time referring to the hour of the nighttime vote. Students from a number of Czech higher education institutions are expected to join it, heading to the rally in several separate marches.

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