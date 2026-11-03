In Poland, the co-owner of a company that managed outpatient clinics in Zabrze and Tychy has been presented with 3,963 charges. According to RMF24, investigators believe that the man instructed employees to enter false information into medical records about therapies provided in patients’ environments in order to obtain reimbursements from Poland’s National Health Fund (NFZ).

According to investigators, the documents listed therapies that were not actually provided in 2020–2021. As Paweł Kasprzak, a representative of the Silesian police, said, the prepared documents were used to confirm the grounds for NFZ reimbursement of service costs.

Investigation and amount of losses

Police officers in Katowice, under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office in Rybnik, investigated irregularities at two outpatient clinics in Zabrze and Tychy. As part of the proceedings, they questioned about 500 witnesses and seized a substantial volume of medical documentation.

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NFZ inspections confirmed irregularities in the clinics’ operations, RMF24 reports. The charges concern, in particular, certifying falsehoods in documentation, using forged documents, and fraud to the detriment of the NFZ totaling more than 163,500 zlotys. Police also reported property security measures amounting to 96,000 zlotys.

Motion to the court

The suspect admitted guilt and declared his readiness to voluntarily agree to a penalty. The improperly received funds have already been returned to the NFZ together with the imposed charge.

In October, the district prosecutor’s office in Rybnik filed a motion with the district court in Zabrze to issue a conviction without holding a trial.

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