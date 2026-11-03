In Berlin, Germany, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius stated that in 2027, Russia's military spending — that of the aggressor state — calculated at purchasing power parity, will nearly match the combined defense spending of European countries.

Spending assessment

According to Kubilius, Russia's military potential is not declining. He noted that, according to purchasing power parity calculations, Russia is prepared to spend almost as much on military needs as European countries together plan to spend next year.

The European commissioner estimated the combined spending of European countries at approximately €500 billion, or $559 billion. Anadolu Agency reported on Kubilius's statement at the Berlin Security Conference.

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Europe's defense capabilities

Kubilius stressed the need to strengthen NATO's European component and invest in areas where European countries have gaps in their defense capabilities. He linked this to the fact that the US administration will increasingly focus its attention on the Indo-Pacific region.

According to him, the European Union's plans to strengthen defense capabilities are not an alternative to NATO. Kubilius noted that NATO has military strength, while the EU has economic power, and these should be combined to build European defense capabilities capable of deterring Russia.

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