At Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal, a draw selected the panel to hear disciplinary proceedings concerning the institution’s head, Bogdan Święczkowski. The three judges are Maciej Taborowski, Magdalena Bentkowska and Krystian Markiewicz, Interia reports.

Panel in Święczkowski’s case

Magdalena Bentkowska was selected as chair of the judicial panel and judge-rapporteur. Judge Stanisław Piotrowicz will serve as the disciplinary commissioner in the case.

The draw was held during a session attended by eight judges of the Constitutional Tribunal. It concerned the selection of the panel that will consider the disciplinary proceedings against Święczkowski.

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Separate panel in Sochański’s case

Judges were also selected to hear the case of Bartłomiej Sochański. This panel includes Maciej Berek, Anna Korwin-Piotrowska and Rafał Wojciechowski.

Maciej Berek was selected as chair of the panel, while Rafał Wojciechowski was appointed judge-rapporteur. Judge Dariusz Szostek became the disciplinary commissioner in Sochański’s case.

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