Climate change threatens to wipe out white truffles in Europe

Global warming, prolonged droughts, and heat waves are leading to a decline in white truffle harvests in Italy and Croatia. Due to a lack of moisture, the truffles are becoming smaller, and harvesting them is becoming more difficult.

Antonio De Giacomo, president of Italy’s National Truffle Research Center, notes that demand for this delicacy significantly exceeds supply. At this year’s International White Truffle Fair in Alba, prices rose by 20–30% compared to last year.

Croatia is also seeing a decline in harvests. According to estimates by local harvesters and scientists, harvest volumes have decreased by approximately 30% over the past seven to eight years, and the area where the mushrooms grow is shrinking.

The price per kilogram of the most expensive white truffles can already reach 4,000 euros.

To preserve this delicacy, researchers and municipalities are testing artificial irrigation, studying soil microorganisms, and expanding forest restoration programs. They also plan to create special plots for truffle cultivation.

Source: Phys.org

Heat waves and wildfires are increasing the risk of irreversible changes in permafrost regions, which could lead to higher emissions of carbon dioxide and methane. Gustaf Hugelius, a professor at Stockholm University who studies the melting of the tundra and peatlands, spoke about this in an interview with The Guardian.

Due to Arctic warming, polar bears are becoming infected with viruses, bacteria, and parasites more frequently. Just 30 years ago, they faced these problems much less often than they do now.

The UN’s World Meteorological Organization has declared a red alert due to global warming.

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