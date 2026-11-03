In Krakow, Poland, an agreement on European Union funding for the construction of a new tram line was signed on Monday. It is to connect the existing Krowodrza Górka P+R loop with a new loop to be built near the intersection of Weissa and Jaremy streets in the Azory district. This was reported by RMF24.

Project funding

Krakow will receive up to PLN 172.76 million under the European Funds for Infrastructure, Climate and Environment 2021–2027 programme. The agreement was concluded by the city of Krakow, represented by the Municipal Investment Authority, and the EU Transport Projects Centre.

The project provides not only for laying tram tracks. A track triangle is planned in the area of Opolska and Weissa streets, as well as a section of tram track heading north to railway line No. 95 Krakow Mydlniki – Krakow Batowice.

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Parking and cycling infrastructure

As part of the investment, new pavements, cycle paths, and pedestrian and cycling routes are to be developed. A Park & Ride parking facility for around 200 cars is also planned near Opolska Street, including spaces for people with disabilities and bicycle infrastructure.

The next stage will be obtaining the ZRID decision required to begin construction work. In parallel, the Municipal Investment Authority is preparing documents for a tender to carry out the works. Azory residents have been waiting for a tram connection for several decades, while the first mentions of such a project appeared as early as the 1960s.

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