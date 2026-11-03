An unidentified drone crashed in Latvia near the border with Russia

On the night of November 2, an air raid alert was issued in Latvia due to an unidentified drone. The object crashed in the Balvi region near the border with Russia, after which a ground search operation was launched there.

On Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., an air raid alert was declared in the Ludza and Balvi regions. Fighter jets from the NATO mission patrolling the airspace of the Baltic states were deployed to respond to the threat.

In addition, the Latvian military deployed interceptor drones.

According to preliminary information, the object that triggered the air raid alert crashed in the Balvi region near the Russian border. Ground search operations have begun at the site.

The Latvian National Armed Forces issued a warning to citizens regarding the discovery of suspicious objects.

If an unknown object or its debris is found, residents are urged not to approach or touch it. Any such discovery must be reported immediately to emergency services by dialing 112.

This was reported by the Latvian National Armed Forces.

Earlier, in Lubaczów, Poland—located in the Podkarpackie Voivodeship—an unidentified object resembling a drone crashed on an uninhabited plot of land. The incident was reported to the police after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

In the village of Wyda in Poland’s Podkarpackie Voivodeship, a military training aircraft belonging to the armed forces of one of NATO’s allied countries was discovered. Units from that country are conducting exercises on Polish territory.

Read us on