German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intends to propose to his party a woman candidate for the position of the next federal president. He stated this at a meeting of district chairs of the Christian Democratic Union, participants in the meeting told Der Spiegel.

A candidate from the political center

According to participants in the meeting, Merz plans to propose to the party a joint candidate — a woman from the political center. He stressed that he had made up his mind: the next head of state should be a woman.

Chancellor Merz also wants to propose a candidate in such a way that she secures a broad majority in the first round of voting by the Federal Convention. According to the publication, Merz said he intended to put forward the proposal next week.

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Consultations with parties

Earlier, the chancellor’s circle said that the CDU was seeking to nominate its own candidate, male or female. At the same time, the CSU and the Social Democratic Party of Germany have many supporters of the candidacy of CSU politician and President of the Bavarian Landtag Ilse Aigner. They include Matthias Miersch, head of the SPD parliamentary group.

Before the CDU presidium meeting next Monday, Merz plans to hold consultations with the heads of the party’s regional branches, state premiers, and members of the CDU and CSU presidiums. Following the meeting of the CDU’s governing bodies, the talks are planned to be expanded to include the coalition partner, the SPD. Merz also intends to speak with the Greens.

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