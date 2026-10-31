The President of Poland's Constitutional Tribunal announced an attempted coup d'état

Bogdan Sweczkowski, the president of Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal—whom the government considers to have been removed from office—accused the authorities of attempting a coup d’état and an attack on a constitutional body of the state.

Commenting on the situation surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal, Bogdan Świetkowski stated that its membership consists of judges appointed in accordance with the law. At the same time, he accused government officials of illegally entering the institution.

“The Tribunal consists of judges appointed in accordance with the law, not of usurpers who entered it through a back door accompanied by government security guards and surrounded themselves with a police cordon, fearing the Polish people,” said Sweczkowski.

The ousted president of the Constitutional Tribunal also called the authorities’ actions an attack on a state constitutional body.

“We are dealing with an attack on a constitutional body of the state, with a coup d’état; these authorities have shown today that they are ready to resort to any form of lawlessness,” he stated.

Sveczkowski emphasized that no government can be the judge in its own case or appoint judges of its own choosing.

He thanked Polish President Karol Nawrocki for his support and also noted the unequivocal stance of the first Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapinski.

Separately, Svetchkovsky expressed his gratitude to the lawyers who declared their solidarity and supported his position.

This was reported by RMF FM.

In Warsaw, near the Constitutional Tribunal building, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man wearing a balaclava. During a search, they found a knife, a gas-powered pellet gun, a badge with the word “Security” on it—resembling a police badge—as well as drugs.

Police units are on constant standby near the building of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. Meanwhile, the seven judges who were inside the building overnight have not yet left the premises.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, stated that he was concerned by the behavior of President Karol Nawrocki during the breach of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal an unprecedented standoff and urged all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations involving representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at around 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhanski.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland on the night between Friday and Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the Tribunal. In a recording that was made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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