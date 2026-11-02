The prosecutor’s office in Przemyśl, Poland, has filed five separate charges against 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen Igor M. instead of a single charge. The man is suspected of attacking a Benedictine convent in Jarosław.

According to Malgorzata Tacyuch-Kurasevich, a spokeswoman for the prosecutor’s office, he had previously been charged with the murder and attempted murder of four people as part of a single act.

Now, each charge relates to a separate victim. If found guilty, the man faces life imprisonment.

After the new charges were filed, the Ukrainian man pleaded guilty but refused to provide a statement or answer questions. According to the prosecutor, he merely stated that he regretted his actions.

The suspect is currently being held in a high-security psychiatric hospital. Experts have diagnosed him with acute polymorphic psychotic disorder.

Preliminary expert findings indicated that the man was unable to communicate effectively or participate in court proceedings. A subsequent assessment allowed for his interrogation and the filing of charges; however, the question of his mental state at the time of the attack has yet to be definitively evaluated by experts.

Source: RMF24

Igor M., a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen, pleaded guilty to the murder of a priest and the attempted murder of four other people in the Polish city of Jarosław. The man was formally charged at the district prosecutor’s office in Przemyśl in the presence of an interpreter and a public defender, after which the suspect exercised his right to remain silent. The suspect faces life imprisonment for the crime.

In Poland, prosecutors have filed charges against a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen suspected of a knife attack at a monastery in Jarosław. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment.

A Ukrainian man was admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a fatal attack in Poland.

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