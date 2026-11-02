Oslo court does not extend Marius Borg Høiby's detention — Der Spiegel

A court in Oslo, Norway, has decided not to extend the pre-trial detention of Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Queen Mette-Marit. Der Spiegel reports this, citing consistent media reports.

According to Norwegian broadcaster NRK, prosecutors immediately appealed the decision and requested that the appeal have suspensive effect. Therefore, at the time of publication, it was unclear whether the 29-year-old Høiby would be released and when exactly this could happen.

Detention

Høiby has been in custody since February, and this preventive measure had previously been regularly extended by four weeks. Since the summer, he has been serving pre-trial detention with an electronic bracelet at the Skaugum estate together with his mother and stepfather, King Haakon VIII.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Verdict and appeal

In June, Høiby was sentenced to four years in prison. During the trial, 40 charges were considered. The most serious of them concerned alleged rapes under Norwegian law: the case involved four women whom, according to the prosecution, he allegedly filmed while they were asleep. Høiby was acquitted on two such charges, and he denied the alleged acts.

Høiby plans to appeal the verdict, and appellate proceedings may begin next year. Prosecutors insist on his continued detention, citing the risk of repeated offenses.

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