Krzysztof Szczerski, Poland’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, will conclude his diplomatic mission early, in November 2026. The diplomat personally appealed to Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to shorten his term of office, a request the foreign minister granted.

Krzysztof Szczerski has served as Poland’s ambassador to the UN since 2021; prior to that, he headed the Office of the President of Poland and the Department of International Policy in Andrzej Duda’s presidential office. This decision marks the third recent resignation of a high-ranking Polish diplomat: earlier, Poland’s Ambassador to China, Jakub Kumoch, and Poland’s Ambassador to Romania, Paweł Soloch, announced their resignations.

Source: Maciej Wewura, spokesperson for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on social media platform X.

The political “scramble” surrounding the Tribunal has been going on for over 10 years, and the very person who is now most outraged by what is happening was the first to begin “tailoring” its work to his own political needs. It was the Law and Justice party that was the first to do so.

The General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces removed a post from the X platform warning of possible external manipulation of public protests. The post appeared amid tensions surrounding Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal.

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