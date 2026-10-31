An armed man was detained in Poland near the Constitutional Tribunal

In Warsaw, near the Constitutional Tribunal building, law enforcement officers detained a 30-year-old man wearing a balaclava. During a search, they found a knife, a gas-powered pellet gun, a badge with the word “Security” on it that resembled a police badge, and drugs.

Anna Gembicka, a member of parliament from the opposition Law and Justice party, spoke about the incident on television.

“At one point, there was a commotion, and the crowd began shouting, ‘Provocateur!’ At one point, they wrestled the knife from him. This man was partially masked. The organizers wanted him to remove the mask because they were concerned about safety,” she said, describing the situation.

The Warsaw police confirmed the incident and reported that around 11:00 a.m., one of the organizers of the gathering near the Constitutional Tribunal noticed a man whose face was concealed by a balaclava.

“When asked to reveal his face, the man struck the woman and ran away. Other rally participants tried to detain him, but the 30-year-old man broke free and continued running,” the police statement said.

Eventually, the man was detained by police officers who were providing security during the rally.

“As it turned out, he was carrying a knife, a gas gun for pellets, and a badge with the word ‘Security’ that resembled a police badge in shape. Law enforcement officers also found drugs on him,” the police reported.

After his arrest, the man was taken to the police station, where officers are carrying out the necessary procedures.

This was reported by Polsat News.

Police units are on constant standby near the building of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland. Meanwhile, the seven judges who were inside the building overnight have not yet left the premises.

Poland’s Minister of Justice and Prosecutor General, Waldemar Żurek, stated that he was concerned by President Karol Nawrocki’s behavior during the breach of the Constitutional Tribunal. He expressed hope that the prosecutor’s office would take appropriate measures.

U.S. Ambassador to Poland Tom Rose called the events surrounding the Polish Constitutional Tribunal an unprecedented standoff and urged all parties to prevent further escalation. The diplomat emphasized that the situation is serious and could lead to dangerous consequences.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki spoke of a threat to the country’s internal security amid the escalating conflict surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. He accused his opponents of violating the constitutional order and announced urgent consultations with representatives of parliamentary factions.

On October 30, at approximately 6:00 p.m., a statement appeared on the website of the Constitutional Tribunal of Poland announcing the removal of its president, Bogdan Świenczkowski, and vice president, Bartłomiej Sokhański.

According to RMF24, a heated dispute broke out at the Constitutional Tribunal building in Poland during the night from Friday to Saturday between President Karol Nawrocki and individuals whom the Sejm had elected to serve on the tribunal. In a recording that has been made public, Nawrocki can be heard questioning their status as judges of the Constitutional Tribunal.

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