The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has found indications that a Learjet 60 may have been losing some components before striking the ground near West Palm Beach, Florida. All nine people aboard — two pilots and seven passengers — were killed in the November 1 crash. AeroTime reports.

NTSB board member Tom Chapman did not confirm during a November 2 briefing which specific elements may have separated from the aircraft. According to him, investigators have indications that the aircraft was partially breaking apart before impacting the ground and are continuing to establish the circumstances.

The crew’s final messages

The aircraft, operated by Aurora Aviation under the Upper Jets brand, was conducting a charter flight under Part 135 rules. It departed Austin–Bergstrom International Airport at 09:37 local time and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

At approximately 12:47, one of the pilots reported light clear icing, which the crew considered manageable, as well as moderate turbulence, to air traffic controllers. At an altitude of 35,000 feet, the crew reported an altitude deviation of about 700 feet, while the outside air temperature was minus 47 degrees Celsius.

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Shortly afterward, the crew reported precipitation and requested clearance to climb to 37,000 feet, which controllers granted. Less than 30 seconds later, the pilot reported a descent and then transmitted a Mayday distress signal. She also reported that the descent rate had reached 20,000 feet per minute.

Investigators’ work at the crash site

The NTSB has not yet determined whether the Learjet flew through an active thunderstorm. Investigators will examine weather conditions along the flight route, communications with controllers, the aircraft’s history, and information about similar accidents involving Learjet 60 aircraft.

The aircraft crashed at approximately 12:51, almost vertically and at high speed. Access to the wreckage is complicated by water that has filled the impact crater. The aircraft was supposed to have a cockpit voice recorder, but it had not yet been found at the time of the briefing. Due to the possible in-flight breakup of the aircraft, investigators may need to expand the debris search area. A man who was in a car on the ground sustained a leg injury.

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