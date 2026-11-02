Novaya Gazeta ceases operations in Moscow — Der Spiegel

Novaya Gazeta is ceasing operations in Moscow, Russia. According to Der Spiegel, the outlet, described as the country’s last major Kremlin-critical media organization, is to close after nearly five years of operating under wartime conditions.

Farewell to the publication

The report, published on November 2, 2026, focuses on how Moscow residents are bidding farewell to the newspaper. The article from Moscow was prepared by Der Spiegel correspondent Kristina Göbel. The publication’s headline includes the phrase “Sie nehmen uns die letzte Hoffnung,” which can be translated as “They are taking away our last hope.”

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Editorial office building

The photo caption states that the Novaya Gazeta building is located in central Moscow. The closure of the publication is conveyed in the caption by the phrase “Es ist vorbei,” meaning “It is over.” Der Spiegel emphasizes that the newspaper managed to continue operating for nearly five years.

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