In the United States, Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate from Michigan Abdul El-Sayed accused his former primary rival, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, of trying to raise the issue of the intra-party race again. Stevens said she expects an apology from him for his remarks about Israel.

El-Sayed’s response

Stevens criticized El-Sayed over his response to a controversial advertisement that linked Israel to high food prices in the United States. According to her, the candidate did not condemn the ad strongly enough.

In a statement on the social network X, El-Sayed called instead for focusing on defeating Republican Mike Rogers, holding Trump accountable, and reducing the influence of money in politics. As The Hill reports, support for Israel was one of the key issues in Michigan’s Senate primary, and Stevens received millions of dollars in support from pro-Israel lobbying groups.

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Stevens’ position

After the primary, Stevens endorsed El-Sayed. In an interview with CNN, she confirmed this position while saying that some Michigan voters feel offended and confused by the advertisement about food prices.

In a Friday statement, Stevens argued that the advertisement merely dramatized an argument that El-Sayed, according to her, had repeatedly made during the campaign: that Israel was supposedly the reason Michigan lacked funding for schools, health care, and child care. She said she expects an apology from the candidate for these claims as well.

Stevens also said that she had agreed to take part in a Sunday church service in Detroit together with El-Sayed and Congressman Jim Clyburn. The Hill contacted both politicians to determine whether the joint appearance would take place as planned.

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