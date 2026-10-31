The First President of Poland’s Supreme Court, Zbigniew Kapiński, has convened an extraordinary General Assembly of Supreme Court judges. This was reported by Supreme Court judge Kamil Zaradkiewicz, Interia reports.

Meeting on Tuesday

The assembly is to take place on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. In his order, Kapiński noted that the extraordinary nature of the circumstances makes it impossible to comply with the seven-day notification period for the meeting.

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The main agenda item is defined as a discussion of threats to the constitutional order of the Republic of Poland. Participants are also to consider adopting a resolution on this matter.

Judicial independence issues

According to the order, the judges will discuss observance of the principle of a democratic state governed by the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, and the proper functioning of the state’s constitutional bodies. These issues are described in the document as components of the discussion on threats to Poland’s constitutional order.

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