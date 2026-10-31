In Poland, Bogdan Święczkowski issued a new order for TK employees on Saturday. The document grants them days off from November 3 through November 6 inclusive. Employees will retain their pay for this period.

Paid days off

Interia reported the decision. The report states that the days off will be paid and will apply to TK employees. The period of exemption from work covers November 3, 4, 5 and 6. Employees will retain their pay for these days.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Position on another order

Święczkowski also questioned Korwin-Piotrowska's order. According to the outlet, she also suspended the performance of duties by TK employees. Święczkowski stated that her order does not produce legal consequences.

Thus, Święczkowski's new order includes provisions on paid days off for TK employees, as well as his position on the legal consequences of Korwin-Piotrowska's decision.

Read us on