On October 31, municipalities in Spain began drawing lots to select citizens who will work at polling stations during the November 29 election. In total, the authorities will summon 549,297 people, and the draws will continue until November 4, The Rio Times reports.

How polling station committees are formed

Spanish law provides that the people working at each voting table are selected through a public draw among voters included on the relevant list. The committee includes a chairperson, two committee members and their substitutes.

Selected citizens are notified by mail. They must perform these duties unless they have legal grounds for exemption. Polling stations will hold voting for the composition of both chambers of parliament — the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. The Congress of Deputies determines the country’s head of government.

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Candidate lists and polls

Spain’s Central Electoral Commission reported the registration of 929 candidate lists for the Congress of Deputies and the Senate. This is nearly 15% fewer than in 2023.

According to an NC Report poll conducted on October 22–24, the People’s Party has 32.9%, the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party has 25.8%, and Vox has 19%. At the same time, an October study by the state-run Centre for Sociological Research, conducted on October 1–6 among more than 5,000 people, puts the socialists in first place with 34%. The People’s Party has 22.2% in this poll, while Vox has 17.1%.

On October 28, Félix Bolaños, the minister who heads the prime minister’s office, said that the socialists could win between 125 and 145 of the 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies and retain power. This is his political statement, not the result of an official forecast.

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