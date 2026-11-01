In California, an analysis by two researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) called into question the accuracy of the administration of US President Donald Trump’s list of alleged noncitizen voters. As Al Jazeera reports, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) submitted the analysis to a court on Saturday.

Thousands of names absent from voter rolls

UCLA researchers found that 8,880 names on the list, or 42%, do not appear in California’s current voter rolls. They also concluded that thousands of US citizens potentially eligible to vote were mistakenly flagged as ineligible to vote.

According to the analysis, many other people on the list have either been confirmed as US citizens or may match records of US citizens. The court filing states that demands made to election officials, accompanied by threats of criminal and civil liability, could threaten the voting rights of CHIRLA members and clients. The document was also signed by Xavier Becerra, the Democratic Party candidate for governor of California.

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Lawsuit over ballots

The Trump administration provided California with the list in early October. It referred to up to 20,930 alleged noncitizens of the United States who, according to the administration, may have been registered to vote in the state.

The list became the basis for a lawsuit filed on October 15. The lawsuit included a demand to segregate ballots sent to people on the list so that they would not be counted when vote results are tallied. On Friday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected the complaint for a second time, citing its unconstitutionality.

Noncitizens are prohibited from voting in federal elections in all 50 US states. Other states also received similar lists: Nevada said that none of the people on the provided list turned out to be a noncitizen voter.

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