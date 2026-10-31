The Swiss federal government has suspended part of its funding for the Swiss branch of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) over how the organization disclosed information about a sexual abuse scandal involving refugees in Chad. As Health Policy Watch reports, the decision concerns 1.25 million Swiss francs — the unpaid portion of a larger annual grant for MSF Switzerland.

According to the Zurich newspaper NZZ, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) was not fully informed about the scale of the abuse reports. MSF initially informed Swiss authorities about a case involving three women, but the organization later discovered significantly more allegations.

59 allegations of misconduct

The Associated Press reported on abuse in eastern Chad in 2024. Women and girls said they were forced into sexual contact in exchange for money, work, or better access to humanitarian aid. They pointed to MSF staff members.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In June 2026, AP reported widespread cases of exploitation that could constitute human trafficking for sexual exploitation. MSF later acknowledged that it had received 59 allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation, and abuse. The allegations involved staff members, day laborers, external contractors, and suppliers. The organization said it had dismissed 18 employees.

Review of MSF's actions continues

MSF said that during investigations in 2024 and 2025, it maintained contact with the SDC, informed the agency about media reports and the progress of the reviews. At the same time, the organization acknowledged that it had not informed the agency in advance about the full scale of confirmed cases and dismissals.

The SDC said that since June 2026, it had requested and received additional detailed information from MSF about the registered cases and measures taken. The agency is reviewing support for survivors, sanctions against those involved, as well as strengthened prevention, protection, and oversight mechanisms. The assessment is still ongoing. The Swiss side is also preparing changes to contracts with partners, which it plans to introduce in 2027.

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