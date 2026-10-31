Clashes with police erupted in Germany on the evening of October 31 following mass youth protests. Law enforcement used water cannons and pepper spray after some demonstrators refused to disperse, France 24 reports. Several police officers were injured.

Water cannons in several cities

The nationwide actions were organized by the GenZ regelt! movement — “Gen Z will handle it.” It estimated that around 120,000 people took part in the demonstrations. Police said the main daytime rallies were largely peaceful, but tensions escalated in the evening.

In Frankfurt, protesters threw objects at police officers, while law enforcement used water cannons and pepper spray to push back participants. Police also deployed water cannons in Hamburg and Cologne. According to police, demonstrators threw fireworks, stones and bottles at emergency service workers.

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Participants’ demands

A separate evening rally, not organized by GenZ regelt!, was held in Berlin. According to police, eggs and bottles were thrown at law enforcement officers there. In Leipzig, police used pepper spray after the protest turned violent. In Bonn, a police officer sustained minor injuries during a clash with a group of people; several detentions were also reported.

Participants in the daytime demonstrations protested against the high cost of living, the poor condition of schools, budget cuts and politicians’ decisions that, in their view, do not take young people’s interests into account. They also criticized rising military spending and a new model of voluntary service aimed at increasing the size of the armed forces, fearing the return of conscription.

The protests were inspired by similar youth movements in France and Italy. The GenZ regelt! movement said it rejects violence and does not allow extremist groups, anti-constitutional symbols, racism or hate speech.

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