Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is exploring the possibility of holding a referendum on amendments to the Constitution that could help resolve the crisis surrounding the Constitutional Tribunal. Interia reports, citing the newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Debate on the Constitution

According to the newspaper, Tusk intends to propose amendments to the fundamental law and launch a broad discussion about the future of the Constitutional Tribunal. Until now, the governing camp had sought to settle the dispute through legislative changes and interpretations of the current provisions.

A Rzeczpospolita source in the government said that the authorities plan to begin a serious constitutional discussion. The publication’s sources also announced the presentation of a “real plan to restore the Constitutional Tribunal,” but did not disclose details of possible solutions.

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Position on judges’ oath-taking

According to Rzeczpospolita, the government does not plan to retreat from its position in the dispute surrounding the tribunal. Tusk believes that judges elected by the Sejm in accordance with the law should begin performing their duties, and that President Karol Nawrocki should administer their oath of office.

The government expects that the president will be ready to cooperate on constitutional amendments that he had spoken about earlier. The initiative is also intended as a response to calls for a constitutional reset voiced, in particular, by the Razem party and the Confederation.

The governing camp refers to previous statements by former presidents Lech Kaczyński and Andrzej Duda, as well as Zbigniew Kapiński, the First President of the Supreme Court. At the same time, the Presidential Chancellery states that Nawrocki has never announced a refusal to administer the oath to judges elected by the Sejm.

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