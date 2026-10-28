In Poland, concreting has been completed on the main load-bearing structure of the first carriageway of the ES-26 viaduct on the S19 expressway, which is being built on the Babica–Jawornik section toward Barwinek. The structure will become the tallest viaduct in the country: its highest piers reach 80 metres. RMF24 reports on the progress of the work.

Parallel structures more than a kilometre long

The eight-span viaduct stretches across hilly terrain between Żarnowa and Godowa. Its total length is 1,082 metres, and its width is 29 metres. The facility will have two parallel load-bearing structures.

For the construction of the piers, 51,800 cubic metres of concrete and 9,250 tonnes of steel were used. The longest span, measuring 188 metres, was built using the balanced cantilever method. This method was chosen because of the significant elevation differences in the area.

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Work on the S19 section exceeds 80%

Due to unstable ground and difficult terrain, builders could not use traditional scaffolding. Specialised formwork equipment and a pipeline system were used to pump the concrete mix to a height of several dozen metres.

The contractor must now focus on building the second load-bearing structure. Once it is completed, the viaduct will carry traffic toward Rzeszów, while the completed structure will help carry out the subsequent stages of work.

Completion of the 11.6-kilometre Babica–Jawornik section of the S19 has exceeded 80%. Bridge work is more than 90% complete, while road work is nearly 70% complete. Eight viaducts, five road overpasses and four animal crossings are also being built on this section. Construction, carried out by Intercor since February 2022, costs more than 1.2 billion zlotys. The section is scheduled to open in 2027.

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