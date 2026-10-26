Airbus is ready to deliver A400M military transport aircraft to Poland before 2030 if the Polish government quickly decides to make the purchase. This was stated by Airbus President in Europe Johan Pelissier, RMF24 reports.

Possible joint order

Poland is considering modernizing its aircraft fleet, including the purchase of transport aircraft, tanker aircraft and training-combat helicopters. Such acquisitions may be made under the European Union's SAFE programme, which provides for joint orders by member states.

According to unofficial information, Poland is considering purchasing between eight and 15 A400Ms. These aircraft are intended to strengthen the strategic and tactical capabilities of Polish aviation and ensure the rapid deployment of forces.

Poland is cooperating with other EU countries, primarily Spain, on the procurement of transport aircraft and aerial refuelling tankers. In July, the country also joined an allied initiative to create a multinational A400M fleet. Participants plan to jointly use aircraft, training and maintenance, while smaller states will be able to purchase flight hours.

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Tankers and helicopters

At the same time, Poland is finalizing the acquisition of four A330 MRTT tanker aircraft. Airbus said that an agreement on these aircraft is planned to be signed by the end of the year. The tankers are expected to allow Polish fighter jets, including F-35s, to conduct operations in the air for longer.

For training-combat helicopters, Airbus is offering the H145M model, which competes with the AW109M of Italy's Leonardo company. Airbus said it is ready to transfer intellectual property rights and licences for the helicopter's mission system to Polish partners and is also considering the gradual deployment of local production.

Expanding presence in Poland

Airbus currently employs more than 900 people in Poland and plans to increase its workforce to 1,500 by the end of the decade. The company is developing engineering and production centres in Łódź, Warsaw, Gdańsk and Kraków. The volume of annual orders from Polish suppliers exceeds $700 million and is expected to grow to $1 billion by 2030.

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