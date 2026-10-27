More than 80 official hydrological drought warnings remain in effect in Poland at the end of October. The most difficult situation has developed in Podhale in the south of the country: wells and local streams have dried up in a number of settlements, so water is being delivered to residents by tanker trucks, RMF24 reports.

Precipitation has not improved the situation

Autumn rains in recent weeks have not brought the expected improvement in the hydrological situation. According to the outlet, intense precipitation concentrated in individual locations cannot saturate deeply dried-out soil and replenish water reserves.

Emilia Szewczak, a representative of Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management, noted that prolonged and evenly distributed precipitation is needed to restore water resources. Specialists also point to the importance of a snowy winter: snow cover that remains for several months may gradually replenish the soil and local watercourses during the spring thaw.

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Deep wells are drying up in Podhale

Water problems in Podhale have been recorded, in particular, in Czarny Dunajec. Mayor Marcin Ratułowski said that the worst situation has developed in villages located on hills. Both ordinary wells and deep boreholes are drying up there.

The drought affects not only access to drinking water but also the irrigation of agricultural crops and watering livestock. Many Polish communities have already restricted the use of water for watering household plots and washing cars. Experts advise using rainwater for irrigation and conserving water at home. If autumn is dry and winter does not bring sufficient snow cover, Poland may face a more serious water crisis in spring 2027, specialists warn.

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